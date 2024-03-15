Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, United Kingdom, Grant Shapps, Aircraft, Cybersecurity
Reuters: Russia believed to have jammed signal on plane carrying UK defense minister

by Dmytro Basmat March 15, 2024 4:13 AM 2 min read
UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps speaks during a press conference in central London on Dec. 11, 2023. (Illustrative purposes only) (Lucy North/PA Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is believed to have jammed the satellite signal of a Royal Air Force aircraft used to transport U.K. Defence Minister Grant Shapps, a government source and journalists travelling with Shapps told Reuters on March 14.

The aircraft, which was travelling back to Britain from Poland on March 13, was jammed for about 30 minutes as it flew by Russia's Kaliningrad region.

GPS signal and internet on board the aircraft were inaccessible for the duration of the aircraft's flight near Kaliningrad.

A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that the incident occurred on Wednesday, nothing that the incident was "not unusual."

"While travelling back from Poland yesterday, the plane carrying the Defence Secretary and his delegation temporarily experienced GPS jamming when they flew close to Kaliningrad," the spokesperson told Reuters.

"It didn't threaten the safety of the aircraft and it is not unusual for aircraft to experience GPS jamming near Kaliningrad, which is of course Russian territory."

Russia has also been accused of jamming GPS signals in nearby countries such as Finland as far back as the 2010s.

The incident may have been in response to Shapps’ announcement about the extended deployment of British Sky Saber air defense systems in Poland through the end of 2024.

In its daily assessment, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that similar incidents occurred across the Baltics and Poland in late December 2023 and early January 2024, and may be linked to Russian electronic warfare activity in Kaliningrad.

Estonian general: Russia likely responsible for uptick in GPS jamming in Eastern Europe
“Russia has demonstrated its electronic warfare capabilities elsewhere, not just in Ukraine and the Baltic countries,” said Martin Herem, the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces. “They’re definitely quite strong in this.”
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Dmytro Basmat
