Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Cybersecurity, Estonia
Edit post

Estonian general: Russia likely responsible for uptick in GPS jamming in Eastern Europe

by Nate Ostiller January 31, 2024 12:50 PM 2 min read
Martin Herem, the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, speaks during an interview in Ankara, Turkey, on March 31, 2022. (Muhammed Yaylali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is likely behind an increase in GPS jamming across Eastern Europe, said Martin Herem, the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, in an interview with Bloomberg published on Jan. 31.

Russia has been repeatedly accused of backing cyber-crime groups in attacks against its perceived rivals. Moscow has also deployed its cyber capabilities against Ukraine, including attacks on government institutions, the defense sector, and energy infrastructure.

Russia has also been accused of jamming GPS signals in nearby countries such as Finland as far back as the 2010s.

Herem said that the GPS jamming had affected satellite signals used by airlines, smartphones, and weapons systems. While Russia's responsibility for the jamming attacks could not be confirmed, it is likely, he said.

Russia may be attempting to test its jamming capabilities in a potential war-gaming scenario, the Estonian general added.

"Russia has demonstrated its electronic warfare capabilities elsewhere, not just in Ukraine and the Baltic countries," Herem said. "They’re definitely quite strong in this."

The potential source of the jamming activities is unclear, but Russia's Defense Ministry previously admitted that its electronic warfare units based in the exclave of Kaliningrad held exercises to test its satellite disruption capabilities.

Another possible origin could be from Russian ships based in the Baltic Sea, Herem said.

While the potential targets for Russian jamming operations would likely be military objects, satellite disruptions can also potentially impact commercial jets flying in the area.

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks
The U.K.’s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals f…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:59 AM

Media: Biden arms Ukraine via Greece.

A U.S. legal authority known as Excess Defense Articles (EDA) allows the president to deem certain weapons systems surplus and transfer them to partner nations at a cheap price or without cost.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.