The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian propaganda, Disinformation, US elections, 2024 Presidential election, United States, Russia, Donald Trump
Edit post

Russian outlet RT trying to push US viewers toward Trump, Reuters reports

by Elsa Court September 7, 2024 1:46 PM 2 min read
The Russia Today (RT) studio in Moscow, Russia, on June 8, 2018. (Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian state media channel RT is attempting to push U.S. viewers toward voting for Donald Trump in the presidential election through a network of Western media personalities, Reuters reported on Sept. 6, citing a senior U.S. intelligence official.

American intelligence officials previously warned in July that Russia is planning information campaigns to sow division in U.S. society and undermine support for Ukraine in swing states during the upcoming presidential race.

According to the official quoted by Reuters, RT "has built and used networks of U.S. and other Western personalities to create and disseminate Russia-friendly narratives."

"These actors, among others, are supporting Moscow's efforts to influence voter preferences in favor of the former president (Trump) and diminish the prospects of the vice president (Kamala Harris)."

Reuters said that the official did not provide more details of how these personalities are trying to sway voters.

The U.S. announced on Sept. 4 a sweeping crackdown on supposed Russian election interference, seizing 32 internet domains linked to Kremlin propaganda campaigns and sanctioning several high-profile propagandists working for RT.

The U.S. Treasury Department designated 10 individuals and two entities as part of Russia's coordinated propaganda campaign, nicknamed "Doppelganger."

These individuals included RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Deputy Elizaveta Yuryevna Brodskaia, and Director of the RT English-Language Andrey Kiyashko.

The same day, the State Department designated RT, among other Russian state media, as a foreign mission under the U.S. Foreign Missions Act, requiring RT to notify the department of all personnel working in the U.S. and disclose all property held in the U.S.

RT has been banned from broadcasting in the U.K. and the EU since March 2022, when the Council of the EU announced the channel would be sanctioned due to disseminating "disinformation and information manipulation."

Documentary ‘humanizing’ Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine sparks outrage at Venice, Toronto film festivals
Controversy over the film only grew louder with the revelation by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) that the film is set to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, and has previously received Canadian government funding.
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Elsa Court
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:59 AM  (Updated: )

Russia targets Kyiv neighborhoods with drones.

Debris from intercepted drones caused a fire in the yard of an apartment building in the city's Pechersk district and may have struck a kindergarten in the Dniprovsky district, authorities said. No casualties have been reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.