Culture, Film, Russia, Ukraine, War, Russian soldiers, War crimes
Documentary ‘humanizing’ Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine sparks outrage at Venice Film Festival

by Kate Tsurkan September 6, 2024 7:44 PM 3 min read
From left : editor Roland Schlimme, producer Sally Blake, director Anastasia Trofimova, producer Cornelia Principe and producer Philippe Levasseur attend the photocall of the documentary "Russians at War" presented out of competition during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido, on Sept. 5, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance


Controversy arose at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 5 following the screening of a documentary film that attempts to humanize Russian soldiers involved in the war against Ukraine.

Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova, the director of “Russians at War,” was embedded with Russian troops fighting a war of aggression in Ukraine.

“I didn’t go there with prejudgement. Of course, I had all these stereotypes in my head that I got from reading Russian and Western media. But I didn’t judge (the Russian soldiers),” she said in an interview with Fred Film Radio during the festival.

The documentary trailer reveals that the film echoes several stereotypes propagated by Russian state-controlled media in an attempt to legitimize its genocidal war against Ukraine, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions.

“Russia and Ukraine have always been inseparable. I miss the brotherly union,” one soldier says to the camera, reinforcing the false narrative that Ukraine cannot exist as an independent state.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly claimed that Ukraine is "inseparable” from Russia's history and culture, especially since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014

Another soldier in the trailer for the film declares, “I came (to war) today so that my kids don’t go tomorrow,” conveying the belief that their military aggression in Ukraine is somehow just.

Some of Trofimova’s previous work was affiliated with Russian state-controlled media. Several of her documentaries, “Congo, My Precious,” “Victims of ISIS,” “Her War: Women vs. ISIS,” and “The Road to Raqqa,” were produced by RT Documentary, a Russian state-owned TV channel.

Ukrainian filmmakers, including those at this year’s Venice Film Festival, have voiced their concerns about the documentary being given a legitimate international platform.

According to Ukrainian film producer Darya Bassel, whose war documentary “Songs of Slow Burning Earth” is also being screened at the Venice Biennale, misinformed viewers might think that Trofimova’s “Russians at War” is an anti-war film.

In the documentary, Russian soldiers are shown repeatedly questioning the purpose of their involvement in the war, with Trofimova ultimately suggesting that they are being manipulated by larger political forces.

“The filmmaker — like Putin and his regime — plays an interesting game with these people. They deny them the simple ability to possess dignity and to think and decide for themselves. To her, these people are merely powerless objects,” Bassel wrote on Facebook.

“While I’m writing this and while you’re reading it, missiles are striking Ukrainian cities. The buttons are pushed by ordinary Russians. Are their crimes any less significant simply because they claim to be unaware of why they are involved in this war?”

In her ongoing press coverage for the film, Trofimova has also claimed that she never witnessed any war crimes being committed by Russian soldiers during her time on the front line.

The latest data published by the Prosecutor General’s Office in Ukraine shows that 141,518 war crimes have been committed by Russian soldiers since the start of the full-scale war in 2022.

Kate Tsurkan
Reporter
Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her writing and translations have been published in The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine.Read more
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.