Reuters: US could announce more than $2 billion new military aid for Ukraine

A new $2.6 billion U.S. military aid package that could include air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets, and fuel trucks could be announced on April 3, Reuters reported, citing undisclosed U.S. officials.

According to Reuters' sources, tank munitions are also expected to be on the list of equipment, but the dollar amount and specific equipment in the package could change.

Washington has approved an additional military assistance package for Ukraine worth $350 million, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 20.

The previous U.S. military assistance package worth $400 million was announced on March 3.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the U.S. has committed around $32 billion in military aid for Kyiv.