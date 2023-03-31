Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: US could announce more than $2 billion new military aid for Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2023 11:38 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A new $2.6 billion U.S. military aid package that could include air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets, and fuel trucks could be announced on April 3, Reuters reported, citing undisclosed U.S. officials.

According to Reuters' sources, tank munitions are also expected to be on the list of equipment, but the dollar amount and specific equipment in the package could change.

Washington has approved an additional military assistance package for Ukraine worth $350 million, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 20.

The previous U.S. military assistance package worth $400 million was announced on March 3.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the U.S. has committed around $32 billion in military aid for Kyiv.

US to hold oversight hearing on aid to Ukraine next week
The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee announced it would convene a hearing on “Oversight, Transparency, and Accountability of Ukraine Assistance” on March 29.
