Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
US to hold oversight hearing on aid to Ukraine next week

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 22, 2023 7:06 PM 1 min read
The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee announced it would convene a hearing on "Oversight, Transparency, and Accountability of Ukraine Assistance" on March 29.

The acting inspectors general of the State Department, the Department of Defense, and the U.S. Agency for International Development are scheduled to testify, according to the committee.

The inspectors general have not yet spoken about any cases of misuse of US-supplied funds or weaponry to Ukraine, CNN wrote.

The Republican-led House was expected to keep a close watch on billions of dollars in U.S. assistance to Kyiv, according to the publication.

On March 20, Washington approved an additional military aid package for Ukraine worth $350 million.

The aid package includes "more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers, as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, HARM missiles, anti-tank weapons, riverine boats, and other equipment," according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the U.S. has committed over $32 billion in military aid for Kyiv.

Treasury: No sign that US funds were misused in Ukraine.
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
