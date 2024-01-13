Skip to content
Reuters: Houthis accidentally target cargo ship carrying Russian oil

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 13, 2024 6:56 PM 1 min read
Members of the Yemeni Coast Guard affiliated with the Houthi rebel group patrol the sea on Jan. 4, 2024.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Houthi rebels mistakenly targeted a tanker from an undisclosed country on Jan. 12 that was carrying Russian oil through the Gulf of Aden, Reuters reported, citing the U.K.-based maritime security company Ambrey.

The Houthis are an Iran-backed militant group located in Yemen. Following Israel's invasion of Gaza, the Houthis began launching attacks against shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Reuters reported, citing sources from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization, that Houthis had fired a missile at the ship, which landed in the water some distance away and caused no damage or casualties.

Several small boats also tailed the cargo ship, but no information was provided if a breaching or naval interception was attempted.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

Russia, which has close ties with the Houthi benefactors Iran,  requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the following day.

Prosecutor General: Kyiv has preliminary evidence Russia uses North Korean missiles in Ukraine
“Regarding North Korea... we received the first evidence that the Russian military uses missiles manufactured in this country,” Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said on air on Suspilne.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
