US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.

The Houthis are an Iran-backed militant group located in Yemen. Following Israel's invasion of Gaza, the Houthis began launching attacks against shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

The joint forces attacked Houthi targets on Jan. 11 using fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles. The U.S. and U.K received non-combat support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands in the strikes.

“Today, at my direction, U.S. military forces ... successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways,” Biden said.

Sites targeted included radar systems, drone storage and launch sites, ballistic missile storage and launch sites, and cruise missile storage and launch sites, senior officials told CNN.

The attacks run the risk of escalating tensions in the Middle East at a time of extreme tension and violence in the region.

Ukrainian nationals were allegedly aboard a Red Sea shipping vessel hijacked by Houthi fighters on Nov. 19. Since then, Houthis have carried out at least 27 attacks.