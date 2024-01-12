Skip to content
US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen

by Abbey Fenbert January 12, 2024 4:03 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden gives a speech on Jan. 5, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.

The Houthis are an Iran-backed militant group located in Yemen. Following Israel's invasion of Gaza, the Houthis began launching attacks against shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

The joint forces attacked Houthi targets on Jan. 11 using fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles. The U.S. and U.K received non-combat support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands in the strikes.

“Today, at my direction, U.S. military forces ... successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways,” Biden said.

Sites targeted included radar systems, drone storage and launch sites, ballistic missile storage and launch sites, and cruise missile storage and launch sites, senior officials told CNN.

The attacks run the risk of escalating tensions in the Middle East at a time of extreme tension and violence in the region.

Ukrainian nationals were allegedly aboard a Red Sea shipping vessel hijacked by Houthi fighters on Nov. 19. Since then, Houthis have carried out at least 27 attacks.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
4:03 AM

11:56 PM

US sanctions director of Russian military transport company.

The U.S. has sanctioned Vladimir Mikheychik, who heads the Russian state-owned airline 224th Flight Unit, the Treasury Department announced on Jan. 11. The company belongs to the Russian Defense Ministry, and its services are frequently used by the Russian Presidential Administration.
9:03 PM
Video

American microchips are killing Ukrainians.

Despite the West's effort to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions by banning export of crucial components, Western-made parts such as microchips are still found in Russian weapons. How did they end up there? Find out in our video.
4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
