Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Republicans, Trump Ukraine, US Senate, Peace Negotiations, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Republican senator, Trump ally rejects idea of negotiating with Putin

by Abbey Fenbert November 23, 2024 7:48 AM 2 min read
U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) speaks to reporters before a Senate luncheon on Dec. 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds, a Republican and ally of President-elect Donald Trump, said on Nov. 22 that Russia could not be trusted to engage in peace negotiations to end the full-scale war in Ukraine.  

"As much as I would like to believe we can negotiate with a tyrant, I suspect we may be deceiving ourselves," Rounds said at the Halifax Security Forum, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rounds' remarks stand in stark contrast to the views expressed by Trump, who has repeatedly pressed for a swift deal to end the war. Trump has also spoken admiringly of Putin on a number of occasions.

"Do you believe that this tyrant, if you offer him a part of a free country, do you think he's gonna stop?" Rounds said, as reported by Politico.

"I wish I could say there’s an easy way out, there's not."

While many of Trump's congressional allies have opposed ongoing military aid to Ukraine, Senate Republicans are generally pro-Ukraine and skeptical of negotiating with Moscow. Rounds went so far as to express frustration that the U.S. has not provided more weapons to Kyiv.

"I just feel so frustrated that we have not been able to provide them all of the equipment that they need, and all of the weapons systems that they need, in order to respond to the absolute tyranny coming from Russia," he said.

"I wonder why we haven't done more more quickly than we have."

Rounds did not criticize Trump directly and pointed out that his views were not those of the incoming presidential administration.

Trump takes office on Jan. 20, 2025. His push for speedy negotiations has sparked fears that Washington will pressure Kyiv to accept a deal that favors Moscow, including territorial concessions and a possible promise not to join NATO.

ATACMS, Trump, and the increasing importance of Kursk Oblast for Ukraine
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Nov. 19 that Ukraine had launched the U.S.-made ATACMS missiles against Russia’s Bryansk Oblast. Hours prior, Ukraine struck a Russian military facility in Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, a two-hour drive from the Ukrainian-controlled part of Russia. President Joe…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:50 AM

Crimean Tatar editor goes missing in occupied Crimea.

Ediye Muslimova, the editor-in-chief of a Crimean Tatar children's magazine, disappeared in Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 21. Local sources say she was forced into a vehicle by three men and is being detained by the Russian FSB.
7:59 PM
Video

Muslim who fled Russia on his new life in Ukraine.

Ali Charinskiy is an activist and professional martial artist from the Republic of Dagestan who advocated for the rights of Muslims. The Kyiv Independent spent a day with Charinskiy in his new home, a southern Ukrainian city of Odesa.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.