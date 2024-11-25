Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, War, Drone attack, Shahed drones
Edit post

Record number of Russian attack drones entered Belarus overnight, monitoring group says

by Dmytro Basmat November 25, 2024 10:53 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian reconnaissance drones are seen during test flights prior to being sent to the front line in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 2, 2022, amid Russia's war against Ukraine. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A record 38 Russian Shahed-type attack drones entered Belarusian territory overnight on Nov. 24-25, with at least one of the drones reportedly shot down by the Belarusian Air Force, the monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported.

The airspace intrusions, which have increased in recent months, comes as Russia continues to intensify its drone attacks against Ukrainian cities. Russia launched a total of 145 drones at Ukrainian targets overnight, with Ukrainian air defenses downing 71 of the attack drones, Ukraine's Air Force said.

The incident, marking the largest Russian drone incursion into Belarusian airspace since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marks one of the rare occasions when a Belarusian aircraft has downed a drone entering its airspace. Belarus' military confirmed downing a Russian drone over its territory for the first time on Sept. 5.

According to Belarusian Hajun, the Belarusian Air Force scrambled fighter jets four times over the past 24 hours to counter the attack drones. The monitoring group reported that the majority of the attack drones passed along Belarus' southern border with Ukraine, particularly in Homel Oblast.

Minsk has never publicly raised objections to Moscow – its key ally – over the reported drone incidents.

Despite not being directly involved in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belarus hosts Russian troops and missiles on its territory.

The attacks come as Russia continues to increase its attacks against civilian targets, amid an expected harsh winter plagued by energy shortages.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 2 that Russia launched over 2,000 Shahed-type drones at Ukraine in October, with the Air Force previously reporting that Russia launched at least 4,300 Shahed-type attack drones and similar UAVs imitating Shaheds against Ukraine between August and October 2024.

Later in the day on Nov. 25, a Russian drone attacked the village of Solonchaky in Mykolaiv Oblast while humanitarian aid was being distributed there, injuring five people with both aid workers and residents among the victims.

Drone coalition to gather $1.8 billion by end of 2024, defense minister says
An allied initiative, co-headed by the U.K. and Latvia, was launched in January to bolster Ukraine’s arsenal of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which became a crucial capability on the battlefield. Nearly 20 countries joined the coalition as of late November.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:46 AM

Polish farmers lift blockade at Ukraine border.

Polish farmers, who staged a protest in the village of Medyka and blocked the Sheghini border crossing with Ukraine, have suspended their blockade, Ukraine’s State Customs Service reported on Nov. 24.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.