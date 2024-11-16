Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Russia producing thermobaric drones, capable of causing 'simply terrifying' damage to civilians, AP reports

by Dmytro Basmat November 16, 2024 8:06 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: DJI Matrice reconnaissance drones, bought during 'The Army of Drones' program, are set up ready for test flights in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, on August 2, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia recently began producing thermobaric drones to be used alongside decoy drones in Ukraine, which are capable of causing severe damage to civilians, an investigation by the Associated Press (AP) revealed on Nov. 16.

While thermobaric warheads have reportedly been previously used by Russia in Ukraine on missiles, their use on attack drones would mark an escalation of the warhead's use.

Thermobaric warheads create a wave of high pressure and heat that is capable of penetrating thick walls, AP reported. The damage caused by thermobaric attack drones would cause damage that would be "simply terrifying" for civilian populations to endure, including collapsed lungs, crushed eyeballs, and brain damage, according to a source familiar with Russian drone production.

While controversial, thermobaric munitions are not prohibited under international law.

According to the AP investigation, the thermobaric weapons would be deployed alongside decoy drones meant to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses. Decoy drones have been regularly used in recent months as Russia has increased its drone attack on Ukrainian cities since the beginning of September.

The Ukrainian Air Force previously said that Russia launched at least 4,300 Shahed-type attack drones and similar UAVs imitating Shaheds against Ukraine between August and October 2024.

The Russian production of thermobaric drones, codenamed Operation False Target, is currently in production in Russia’s Alabuga Special Economic Zone in the country's Tatarstan Republic.

Russia continues to use drones to overwhelm Ukrainian cities ahead of expected attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities ahead of the winter months. The use of thermobaric drones would likely be used primarily to penetrate thick walls and underground energy substation, ideal for targeting energy facilities.

In recent months, Iran and China have continue to supply components for Russian attack drones.

Reuters reported on Sept. 25 citing European intelligence sources that Russia has secretly established a development and production program in China for attack drones to be used in the war in Ukraine. While Iran has continuously produced Shahed-type drones for Russia's use in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war.

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell reportedly informed European nations of "convincing" evidence of Chinese production "of lethal aid" to Russia, ahead of an upcoming meeting of EU foreign ministers on Nov. 18, the German media outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported, citing three EU officials.

China has positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and backed the country against Western sanctions.

Beijing has also emerged as one of Russia's leading sources of dual-use goods that feed the Russian defense industry.

EU has ‘convincing’ evidence of reported Chinese attack drone production for Russia, media reports
“We have had reports from intelligence sources on the existence of a factory inside China producing drones which are shipped to Russia,” a senior EU official told Politico on Nov. 15.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat



Author: Dmytro Basmat
