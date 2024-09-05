The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Belarus confirms downing drone during Russian attack on Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 5, 2024 10:35 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A sign at the Ukraine-Belarus border on July 14, 2023. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
Belarus' military confirmed the downing of a drone early on Sept. 5, shortly after the monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported that Belarus had downed two Russian attack drones for the first time.

According to Belarusian Hajun, the drones were downed near the city of Homel, located around 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the border with Ukraine's Chernihiv Oblast.

The air alert was active in Chernihiv Oblast from 11 p.m. on Sept. 4 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 5 due to the threat of Russian drones.

Belarus recorded an airspace violation of its state border, "presumably by unmanned aerial vehicles," Sergei Frolov, Belarus' chief of the General Staff and first deputy commander of the Air Force, said in a statement.

"Due to the timely actions of the anti-aircraft defense forces, all violators were destroyed," Frolov said, adding that the authorities are conducting an investigation.  

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko claimed on Aug. 9 that several Ukrainian drones were downed over Belarus, calling the incident "a Ukrainian provocation."

Belarusian Hajun said the claim was false and that no drones had been detected.

According to Belarusian Hajun, there have been multiple cases of Russian Shahed-type drones flying off course to Belarus over the past weeks. At least six Russian drones reportedly entered the Belarusian airspace during a recent mass attack on Ukraine on Aug. 26.

Minsk has never publicly raised objections to Moscow – its key ally – over the reported incidents.

Belarus downing Russian drones over its airspace confirmed for first time, monitoring group reports
The Belarusian Air Force downed two Russian attack drones on Sept. 5 near the Belarusian city of Gomel, the monitoring group Belaruski Hajun claimed. If confirmed, the incident would appear to be the first successful interception of Russian drones by Belarusian forces over the country’s airspace.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
9:11 AM

White House confirms Russia moved 90% of warplanes outside of ATACMS reach.

"The argument that somehow, you just give them ATACMS and tell them they're gonna be able to hit the majority of Russian aircraft and airbases that are, in fact, used to strike them, it's not true, it's a misconception," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a response to a journalist's question.
