News Feed, Ukraine, Mykolaiv Oblast, Drone attack, Civilian casualties, Humanitarian aid, War
5 injured by Russian drone during humanitarian aid distribution in Mykolaiv Oblast

by Boldizsar Gyori November 25, 2024 3:11 PM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A downed Shahed 136/131 drone at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
A Russian drone attacked the village of Solonchaky in Mykolaiv Oblast while humanitarian aid was being distributed there on Nov. 25, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Five people were injured, with both aid workers and residents among the victims. All of them were taken to hospital, and two are in serious condition, the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The attack comes five days after Russian forces struck another humanitarian aid distribution point in Novodmytrivka in Kherson Oblast, reportedly targeting a building where volunteers were distributing bread to residents.

A projectile struck the roof, damaging windows, the facade, and the roof itself. No injuries were reported in that case.

Earlier today, Russian forces also struck houses in central Kharkiv, injuring 23, and also struck downtown Odesa, wounding 11, local authorities reported.

Russian missile attack on central Kharkiv injures 23
Russia launched an attack against the central part of Kharkiv on the morning of Nov. 25, injuring at least 23 people, officials reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
