Putin will skip UN General Assembly in September

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin won't be participating in the United Nations General Assembly session this year, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Aug.18.

In lieu of his attendance, Putin authorized a delegation for the 78th session that includes Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, as well as UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya and State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Leonid Slutsky.

Earlier this year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and the Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, for the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children. The decision to skip the session is likely related to the ICC warrant, which significantly restricts Putin's international travels.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to travel to New York in September to attend the session. President Zelensky is expected to advocate for his "peace formula" proposal, as reported by Bloomberg.

The UN General Assembly session, which takes place every year in the fall, provides countries with a platform to publicly address global issues, engage in diplomacy, and foster international cooperation. This session will be the first one held in-person after three years of virtual and hybrid convenings.