Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Putin claims no Russian conditions for extending grain deal met

by Martin Fornusek July 13, 2023 10:03 PM 2 min read
Cranes load grain into ships in the port of Odesa in July 2021. (Photo: Andrey Abryutin/Alamy Stock Photo)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin named several conditions for extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative, claiming that none of them have been met, the Interfax news agency reported on July 13.

Russia's demands focus on logistics, insurance, and movement of money when paying for Russian products, Putin said.

In particular, the dictator named reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the international SWIFT payment system among the requirements.

The Kremlin has reportedly not made a decision yet on the prolongation of the deal but considers rejoining once the conditions are met.

"We can suspend our participation in this deal. If everyone once again says that all the promises given to us will be fulfilled, let them fulfill this promise. We will immediately join this deal," Putin said.

Earlier on July 13, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered Putin to extend the deal in exchange for connecting a subsidiary of the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT. The Russian leader told Interfax that he did not yet read the proposal.

The European Union cut the bank from the payment system on June 14 under its sanctions regime over the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The EU is not considering removing that restriction but is weighing an option to connect a subsidiary of Russia's Agricultural Bank to SWIFT, allowing grain and fertilizer transactions, unnamed sources told Reuters and the Financial Times.

Erdogan wants to extend grain deal for another 3 months
The Black Sea Grain Initiative, allowing Ukraine to continue exporting its grain amid Russia’s full-scale war, was prolonged on May 17, and is due to expire on July 18.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

The grain deal, brokered by Turkey and the UN in July 2022, has been essential in mitigating a global surge in food prices.

The deal has been extended several times since then, currently set to expire on July 17.

Russia has repeatedly threatened to terminate the deal while sabotaging and delaying the inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian food products under the initiative.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.