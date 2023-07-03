Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
FT: EU considers concessions for sanctioned Russian bank to protect grain deal

by Martin Fornusek July 3, 2023 10:51 AM 1 min read
A vessel is seen in the port upon arriving under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Odesa, southern Ukraine, on April 12, 2023. (Yulii Zozulia / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU is considering concessions for a sanctioned Russian bank to keep Moscow in the Black Sea  grain deal, the Financial Times (FT) reported on July 3, citing unnamed sources.

The Russian Agricultural Bank would be allowed to create a subsidiary connected to the SWIFT international payment system and capable of conducting transactions related to grain exports, FT wrote.

According to the outlet, this scheme was initially proposed by Moscow and brokered by the United Nations (UN).

The Kremlin-owned Russian Agricultural Bank was cut from SWIFT on June 14, expanding the list of Russian banks isolated from the global transaction system.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov threatened not to prolong the Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by Turkey and the UN in July 2022, unless the West eases its restrictions against Russia's grain and fertilizers exports.

The grain deal has been essential in mitigating a global surge in food prices. Russia's all-out war against Ukraine, one of the world's top grain exporters, initially prevented Ukraine from shipping agricultural products through its Black Sea ports.

The deal was then extended several times, most recently in May 2023. The current agreed-upon extension period is set to expire on July 17.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
