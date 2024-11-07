Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Russia, United States, US Election, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Putin congratulates Trump on US election victory, says he is 'ready to have discussions'

by Kateryna Denisova November 7, 2024 9:32 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin answers the questions of the press members at a press conference held as part of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia on Oct. 24, 2024. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election during the Valdai forum in Sochi on Nov. 7.

Putin said he is ready "to have discussions" with Trump.

“What (Trump) said in terms of seeking to restore relations with Russia, to help bring the 'Ukrainian crisis' to an end, I think is noteworthy at least,” Putin said.

Trump claimed victory in a presidential vote on Nov. 6, defeating his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. The election is expected to have a profound impact on Russia's war in Ukraine, as some worry Trump might seek to cut a deal with Putin at the cost of painful concessions by Kyiv.

Russian officials offered mixed responses to Trump's victory. While some were cautiously optimistic about a possible decrease in support for Ukraine, others said they don't expect Washington's foreign policy to change fundamentally.

The Russian independent news outlet Verstka reported on Nov. 6 that Putin had congratulated Trump "through acquaintances" instead of an official phone call.

Putin claimed indifference to the result of the vote and once even said he would prefer Harris as a president in an apparent wry remark, while U.S. intelligence has accused Russia of election interference to boost Trump's support.

Trump has repeatedly backed and praised Putin. He described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "genius" and "savvy" in 2022. Later, Trump blamed President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden for Moscow's all-out war.

According to journalist Bob Woodward's new book, Trump secretly spoke with Putin as many as seven times after he left office.

Zelensky was among the first to congratulate Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, voicing hopes for "strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States." The two also had a follow-up phone call, agreeing to strengthen cooperation, Ukraine's president said.

What we know about Trump’s plans for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine
Trump has repeatedly said he could end Russia’s war “in 24 hours.” What is his plan?
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:54 PM
Video

How Trump plans to end Ukraine war, according to Volker.

A few hours after Donald Trump was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election, the Kyiv Independent sat down with Ambassador Kurt Volker, who served as the U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations in 2017-2019, and as U.S. ambassador to NATO in 2008-2009.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.