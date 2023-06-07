Prosecutors: 2 people killed by Shahed drone attack in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two people were killed in Sumy Oblast by a Russian drone attack, the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported on June 7.

According to prosecutors, the Yunakivska community was targeted at around 3:15 a.m. after Russia launched a Shahed kamikaze drone.

A residential building inhabited by two families was destroyed after a fire broke out.

A 41-year-old man was killed in one of the dwellings, while in the other, a 60-year-old woman was killed and her husband was hospitalized.

Russia has repeatedly used Shahed kamikaze drones made and supplied by Iran to target Ukraine's civilian population.