Prosecutor General: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast, killing 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A woman was killed in her home when Russian forces shelled the border of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 17, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russian forces targeted the urban-type settlement of Krasnopillia at around 12:50 p.m. local time.

A projectile hit the house of a 69-year-old woman, killing her. An unspecified number of homes and vehicles were also damaged.

Shelling is a near-daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Earlier on Dec. 7, Russian forces also targeted Kherson Oblast, located in Ukraine's south. The shelling killed one man in the regional capital and injured six police officers in the village of Darivka.