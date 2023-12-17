Skip to content
Prosecutor General: Russian forces shell Sumy Oblast, killing 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2023 5:50 PM 1 min read
Property damage after Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast on Dec. 17, 2023. (Prosecutor General's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A woman was killed in her home when Russian forces shelled the border of Sumy Oblast on Dec. 17, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, Russian forces targeted the urban-type settlement of Krasnopillia at around 12:50 p.m. local time.

A projectile hit the house of a 69-year-old woman, killing her. An unspecified number of homes and vehicles were also damaged.

Shelling is a near-daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Earlier on Dec. 7, Russian forces also targeted Kherson Oblast, located in Ukraine's south. The shelling killed one man in the regional capital and injured six police officers in the village of Darivka.

Ukraine finally moves to fortify front line, but could it be too little too late?
“If you want to live, dig.” The words, often spoken by Ukrainian troops, are universal advice for trench warfare in general, but especially for both sides in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Normally expressed as advice to the individual soldier, the maxim now applies to the country as a whole.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
