Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast, killing 1, injuring 6

An 81-year-old man was killed in the latest Russian attack on the city of Kherson, regional authorities reported on Dec. 17.

According to regional authorities, Russian forces shelled the central part of the city at around 10:20 a.m. local time.

The regional Prosecutor General's Office said that the 81-year-old man had been out walking on the street when the attack started.



Additionally, six police officers were injured this morning when Russian forces shelled the village of Darivka, which is located some 23 kilometers from Kherson.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.