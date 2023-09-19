Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

President Zelensky visits Ukrainian soldiers in New York hospital

by Kris Parker September 19, 2023 3:30 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky poses for a photo with wounded Ukrainian soldiers recovering at Staten Island University Hospital on Sept. 18. Source: Zelenskiy/Official Telegram
This audio is created with AI assistance

After arriving in New York City on Sept. 18 for the United Nations General Assembly meeting, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers recovering at Staten Island University Hospital.

Nine service members who have lost limbs fighting are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, according to Ukrinform.

According to his Telegram channel, president Zelensky visited the wounded immediately upon arrival in New York, where he presented decorations to the soldiers.

According to Zelensky, the hospital director told him they had "never seen people who wanted to return home so much" as the Ukrainian military.

President Zelensky will stay in New York from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20, where he will address the General Assembly of world leaders on Tuesday. Over 150 heads of state are expected to participate in the meeting, which is the first Zelensky will attend in-person since Russia launched its full-scale invasion last year.

After participating in the assembly, Zelensky is expected to travel to Washington DC to meet with President Biden and members of Congress. The United States has been the single largest provider of aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine war latest: Defense Ministry ‘reboot’ underway as government dismisses six deputy ministers
Key developments on Sept. 18: * Government dismisses six deputy defense ministers. ‘Reboot’ of Defense Ministry underway, says Umerov * Ukrainian troops break through one of Russian defensive lines near Bakhmut, but general situation in the east remains difficult * UK Defense Ministry says Russi…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Kris Parker
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.