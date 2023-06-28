Poll: 65% Americans support arming Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 65% of Americans want the U.S. to continue sending weapons to Ukraine, a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on June 28 revealed.

Around 81% of Democrats, 56% of Republicans, and 57% of independents expressed their support for supplying Ukraine with weapons, the survey revealed.

Ipsos added that 57% of Americans are following news updates on Ukraine, 61% say they worry at least a fair amount about the Ukrainian people, and 77% consider themselves familiar with the conflict.

The poll also found around 76% of U.S. citizens believe that supporting Ukraine demonstrates to China and other rivals the willingness to protect the U.S. interests and allies.

The online Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted nationwide, collecting responses from 1,004 adults, including 400 Democrats and 383 Republicans, Reuters wrote.

On June 14, Washington said that the U.S. aid military assistance since Feb. 24, 2022, had amounted to $40 billion. A week later, however, the Pentagon announced that the value of the provided aid was overestimated by $6.2 billion, relieving additional funds for future aid for Ukraine.

The Pentagon announced its latest package on June 27, worth $500 million and including Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, anti-armor weapons, and munitions.

Several key Republican politicians, including candidates for the presidential election in 2024 Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, have criticized the Biden administration for devoting too much attention and resources to Ukraine.