Poll: 65% Americans support arming Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek June 28, 2023 10:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 65% of Americans want the U.S. to continue sending weapons to Ukraine, a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on June 28 revealed.

Around 81% of Democrats, 56% of Republicans, and 57% of independents expressed their support for supplying Ukraine with weapons, the survey revealed.

Ipsos added that 57% of Americans are following news updates on Ukraine, 61% say they worry at least a fair amount about the Ukrainian people, and 77% consider themselves familiar with the conflict.

The poll also found around 76% of U.S. citizens believe that supporting Ukraine demonstrates to China and other rivals the willingness to protect the U.S. interests and allies.

The online Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted nationwide, collecting responses from 1,004 adults, including 400 Democrats and 383 Republicans, Reuters wrote.

On June 14, Washington said that the U.S. aid military assistance since Feb. 24, 2022, had amounted to $40 billion. A week later, however, the Pentagon announced that the value of the provided aid was overestimated by $6.2 billion, relieving additional funds for future aid for Ukraine.

The Pentagon announced its latest package on June 27, worth $500 million and including Bradley and Stryker armored vehicles, anti-armor weapons, and munitions.

Several key Republican politicians, including candidates for the presidential election in 2024 Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, have criticized the Biden administration for devoting too much attention and resources to Ukraine.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
