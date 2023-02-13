Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Politico: Russia may have lost entire elite brigade near Vuhledar

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2023 12:27 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Armed Forces might have destroyed "almost an entire brigade" of Russia's elite 155th naval infantry in the battles over Donetsk Oblast's Vuhledar, Politico reported, citing Ukrainian military official Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi.

The brigade totaled about 5,000 soldiers, whose members were killed, wounded, or captured, according to Dmytrashkivskyi, the head of the united press center of the Tavriskiy District of Ukrainian defense forces.

Russian troops were losing 150-300 marines a day in that area, he told Politico. "In addition, over the past week, the enemy lost about 130 units of equipment, including 36 units of tanks."

Russia's recent failure in Vuhledar, a town that sits about 150 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut, points to the poor training of the newly mobilized Russian soldiers, the Institute for the Study of War said on Feb. 10.

Russian military bloggers blamed Russian commanders for downplaying that the poor systemic training of Russian mobilized personnel would likely continue to result in similar tactical failures.

"The 155th brigade already had to be restaffed three times. The first time after Irpin and Bucha; the second time they were defeated near Donetsk — they recovered again," according to Dmytrashkivskyi.

Ukraine's intelligence claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops to fully occupy Donetsk Oblast, about half of which is currently under Russian control, by March.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.