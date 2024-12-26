Polish PM Tusk slams Hungary’s Orban for praising Putin amid Ukraine attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for calling Vladimir Putin Hungary's “honest partner” during Russia’s massive missile attacks on Ukraine on Christmas Day, according to a Dec. 26 statement on X.

Russia launched 78 missiles and 106 drones on Dec. 25, striking multiple Ukrainian cities. Kharkiv faced “massive fire” from ballistic missiles, injuring six, according to local authorities.

Tusk highlighted the contrast between Orban’s remarks and the reality of the attacks, saying, “On Christmas Eve, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Ukrainian cities. At the same time, in a Christmas interview, Prime Minister Orban called Putin an honest partner of the Hungarians.”

Orban’s remarks highlight Hungary's ongoing ties with Moscow despite Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Hungary has frequently opposed EU sanctions on Russia and blocked military aid to Ukraine.

On Dec. 16, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry denounced Hungary’s "peacekeeping" rhetoric as manipulative, accusing Orban’s government of advocating for Ukraine’s surrender and obstructing international efforts to support Kyiv.