Ukraine condemns Hungary’s ‘peacekeeping’ proposals, calls them manipulative

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has criticized Hungary's "peacekeeping" statements as unrealistic and manipulative, calling on Hungarian officials on Dec. 16 to stop distorting the realities of Russia's war against Ukraine for political gain.

The ministry accused Hungary of effectively advocating for Ukraine to surrender to Russian aggression while obstructing international efforts to support Kyiv.

“Hungarian officials once again claim that they can stop the war. However, these statements do not reflect reality. Following Hungary's 'peacekeeping' calls to Moscow, deadly missiles and drones are striking Ukrainian cities and communities,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Hungary’s actual proposals are even further from peacemaking than its statements,” it added, noting that Budapest’s continued unilateral contacts with Moscow undermine collective efforts to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

The response came after Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto claimed on Dec. 15 that President Volodymyr Zelensky had “forcefully but politely” declined Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s proposal for a Christmas ceasefire.

Hungary, which maintains close ties with Moscow despite Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has consistently criticized EU sanctions against Russia and blocked initiatives to provide military aid to Kyiv.