Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Hungary, Viktor Orban, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Ukraine condemns Hungary’s ‘peacekeeping’ proposals, calls them manipulative

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 16, 2024 9:52 PM 1 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban reacts during a conference with Baden-Wuerttemberg's State Premier in the New Castle in Stuttgart, south-western Germany, on June 19, 2024, ahead of attending the UEFA Euro 2024 football match between Germany and Hungary. (Silas Stein /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has criticized Hungary's "peacekeeping" statements as unrealistic and manipulative, calling on Hungarian officials on Dec. 16 to stop distorting the realities of Russia's war against Ukraine for political gain.

The ministry accused Hungary of effectively advocating for Ukraine to surrender to Russian aggression while obstructing international efforts to support Kyiv.

“Hungarian officials once again claim that they can stop the war. However, these statements do not reflect reality. Following Hungary's 'peacekeeping' calls to Moscow, deadly missiles and drones are striking Ukrainian cities and communities,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Hungary’s actual proposals are even further from peacemaking than its statements,” it added, noting that Budapest’s continued unilateral contacts with Moscow undermine collective efforts to achieve a just and sustainable peace.

The response came after Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto claimed on Dec. 15 that President Volodymyr Zelensky had “forcefully but politely” declined Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s proposal for a Christmas ceasefire.

Hungary, which maintains close ties with Moscow despite Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, has consistently criticized EU sanctions against Russia and blocked initiatives to provide military aid to Kyiv.

‘It’s a tough one,’ Trump says following questions on how he plans to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine
President-elect Donald Trump confirmed he had not invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to his January inauguration but noted that Zelensky would be “welcome” if he chose to attend.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:50 AM

Russian ex-Defense Ministry official suspected of embezzling $5.8 million.

According to the charges, Vladimir Shishov embezzled 600 million rubles with the help of other businessmen, such as second defendant Dmitry Levchenko, manager of RNGS Capital. Shishov was arrested on suspicion of fraud in October 2023. The embezzled money was allocated for a "special infrastructure project."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.