Polish farmers block trucks at Ukraine border crossing

Polish farmers blocked the movement of trucks from Ukraine at the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing, demanding increased support from Warsaw for the domestic agricultural sector, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service announced on June 7.

According to the State Border Guard Service, passenger cars, buses, and trucks are allowed to enter Ukraine as usual.

"We will inform you about the resumption of transit, but for now, we ask you to choose other routes to Poland," the Service wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine's food exports to the European Union have become a thorn in Kyiv's relationship with its close neighbors against the backdrop of a long-running political conflict between these countries and the European Commission.

Cheap Ukrainian grain has been flooding the EU market since the beginning of the invasion, helped by the European Union waiving customs duties and import quotas to keep Ukraine's agricultural sector running.

The influx of cheaper agricultural products triggered protests among Polish farmers, leading them to attempt to block the border crossing with Ukraine in April.

On May 2, the European Commission put in place a month-long ban on wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds to "alleviate logistical bottlenecks" related to these goods in Poland, as well as in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

The ban has been extended on May 5, scheduled to expire by Sep. 15.