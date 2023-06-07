Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Polish farmers block trucks at Ukraine border crossing

by Martin Fornusek June 7, 2023 6:12 PM 2 min read
A member of the Polish AgroUnia farmers' union spects unsold grain storns in Sedziejowo, Poland, April 17, 2023. (Photo credit: Bartek Sadowski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish farmers blocked the movement of trucks from Ukraine at the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing, demanding increased support from Warsaw for the domestic agricultural sector, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service announced on June 7.

According to the State Border Guard Service, passenger cars, buses, and trucks are allowed to enter Ukraine as usual.

"We will inform you about the resumption of transit, but for now, we ask you to choose other routes to Poland," the Service wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine's  food exports to the European Union have become a thorn in Kyiv's relationship with its close neighbors against the backdrop of a long-running political conflict between these countries and the European Commission.

Cheap Ukrainian grain has been flooding the EU market since the beginning of the invasion, helped by the European Union waiving customs duties and import quotas to keep Ukraine's agricultural sector running.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 6 – Ukrainian grain exports, and the mayhem they cause in Europe
“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues. Episode #6 is dedicated to Ukrainian grain exports, and how they destabilize European domesti…
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina

The influx of cheaper agricultural products triggered protests among Polish farmers, leading them to attempt to block the border crossing with Ukraine in April.

On May 2, the European Commission put in place a month-long ban on wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds to "alleviate logistical bottlenecks" related to these goods in Poland, as well as in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

The ban has been extended on May 5, scheduled to expire by Sep. 15.

Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

