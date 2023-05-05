Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Podcasts, grain exports, Black Sea blockade
Edit post

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 6 – Ukrainian grain exports, and the mayhem they cause in Europe

by Anastasiia Lapatina and Alexander Query May 5, 2023 12:08 PM 1 min read
The sixth episode of "This Week in Ukraine" features Kyiv Independent reporter Alexander Query, who discusses Ukrainian grain exports, and how they destabilize European domestic markets. "This Week in Ukraine" is a weekly podcast hosted by the Kyiv Independent' reporter Anastasiia Lapatina, and is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday. (Cover image by Nizar Al-Rifai)
This audio is created with AI assistance

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

Episode #6 is dedicated to Ukrainian grain exports, and how they destabilize European domestic markets.  

Anastasiia is joined by the Kyiv Independent reporter Alexander Query.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Anna Yakutenko.

Authors: Anastasiia Lapatina, Alexander Query
