Media: Polish carriers plan to rejoin protests at Ukraine's border on March 1

Polish carriers may resume protests at up to four border crossings with Ukraine on March 1, saying that promises made to them by Polish authorities have not been fulfilled, RMF24 reported on Feb. 26.

Carriers and farmers began blocking trucks at four border crossings with Ukraine in November 2023, claiming that their Ukrainian competitors were running them out of business. In particular, the carriers protested against the EU's decision to liberalize transit rules for Ukrainian truckers.

The blockade was suspended in January after Warsaw promised to address the demands of the protesters.

Polish agricultural workers launched a new blockade at six crossings earlier in February, complaining about a supposed lack of action by Polish authorities regarding Ukrainian imports and about the EU's Green Deal.

Starting early next month, carriers from Poland's Lublin and Podkarpackie regions want to relaunch a blockade at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, Dorohusk-Yahodyn, and Krakovets-Korczowa crossings and possibly also at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, RMF24 reported.

Poland's Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak said that the demands of Polish carriers had not been forgotten.

"All of them are being implemented, the problem of farmers and carriers is extremely similar," Klimczak said.

"We had an announcement from the Infrastructure Ministry that a draft bill would be presented that would tighten inspections of Ukrainian carriers," said Maciej Wronsk, the chair of a Polish transport association, adding that no such bill has been passed so far.

Wronsk also said that Polish carriers are already participating in the protests, but unofficially.

The ongoing protests continue to threaten Ukraine-Poland relations, as some participants dumped Ukrainian crops and displayed anti-Ukrainian slogans.

The Polish government said it seeks to address the demands of the protesters but promised to step in against any displays of pro-Russian propaganda and ensure the passage of humanitarian, military, and other crucial supplies to Ukraine.

Polish and Ukrainian officials are expected to meet in Warsaw next month to find a solution to the disputes.