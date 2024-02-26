Kyiv asks Warsaw to act after 160 tons of Ukrainian grain destroyed in Poland

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian officials on Feb. 25 asked Warsaw to find and punish those responsible for 160 metric tons of Ukrainian grain being destroyed while in transit through Poland.

The crops, en route to the port of Gdansk and then to other countries, were dumped at a Polish railway station near Bydgoszcz, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Feb. 25.

This is the fourth such case amid the ongoing protests by Polish farmers that started earlier in February in response to Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal.

"Those who have damaged Ukrainian grain must be found, neutralized, and punished," Kubrakov said.

"Such planned demonstration videos and comments have similarities with the (R)ussian hybrid war."

Ukraine's Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych denounced the incident as an act of "barbarism."

"We appeal to the Polish authorities and police to do everything possible and impossible to find and justly punish the perpetrators of such shameful acts!"

The Polish police have already taken procedural steps on the spot, Kubrakov noted.

Previously, unknown individuals dumped rapeseed from a Ukrainian train at the Dorohusk border crossing into Poland on Feb. 23. Polish protesters have also been recorded spilling grain from train cars at the Medyka crossing on Feb. 20 and from trucks at the Dorohusk checkpoint on Feb. 11.