Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, North Korea, Kharkiv
Edit post

Police: Russia fires 2 North Korean missiles at Kharkiv in morning attack

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 7, 2024 5:19 PM 2 min read
A building damaged by Russia's missile strike on Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, early on Feb. 7, 2024. (Serhii Bolvinov/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two of the five missiles Russia launched at Kharkiv early on Feb. 7 were made in North Korea, said Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the investigative department of the Kharkiv Oblast police.

Russia launched another large-scale attack against Ukraine in the morning, targeting several oblasts. In Kharkiv, the strikes hit industrial facilities, wounding three people, according to local officials.

“Metal fragments of ballistic missiles were collected by explosives experts on the territory of the industrial zone. According to preliminary conclusions of specialists, these are North Korean Hwasong-11Ga (KN-23) missiles,” Bolvinov said on Facebook.

Pyongyang has reportedly provided Moscow with at least 1 million shells, as well as short-range ballistic missiles and other weaponry. The first evidence that Russia used North Korean missiles in attacks against Ukraine, including Kharkiv, appeared in early January.

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported earlier the same day that Russian troops used S-300 Soviet-era missiles to carry out the strike, according to preliminary data.

Ukrainian officials sometimes refute their initial reports on the type of weaponry used in Russian strikes after arms fragments are more thoroughly investigated.

The attack on Kharkiv targeted several civilian enterprises, injuring three employees aged between 52 and 64, according to prosecutors.

The U.S. and nearly 50 countries condemned the transfer and the reported use of North Korean missiles by Russia, calling for an immediate end to the delivery of weapons from Pyongyang to Moscow.

South Korea warned on Jan. 11 that its northern neighbor may also sell Russia new types of tactical guided missiles as military cooperation between the two countries strengthens.

Russia’s use of North Korean ballistic missiles not a sign of Moscow’s depleted domestic capacity
Russia’s missile campaign against Ukraine’s cities and infrastructure is no longer limited by the rate of domestic production as North Korea becomes its top weapons supplier. Pyongyang has allegedly sent Moscow more than 1 million artillery rounds and the mass strikes on Dec. 30 and Jan. 2 provided
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.