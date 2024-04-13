Police: Russian forces attack civilian car in Chernihiv Oblast, killing man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops opened fire at a civilian car in the border area of Chernihiv Oblast, killing a man, Ukraine's National Police reported on April 13.

Chernihiv Oblast is located on Ukraine's northern border with Russia and was invaded and partially occupied during the beginning of Russia's full-scale war in February 2022.

Russian forces withdrew from Chernihiv Oblast in April 2022, but due to its proximity to the border, the region has been since attacked near-daily.

The car reportedly caught fire in Novhorod-Siverskyi district as a result of Russia's morning attack.

The car's driver, a man born in 1990, was fatally injured as he was on his way to bring food to the residents of border villages, the police said.

During the full-scale war, Russian troops have repeatedly attacked civilian vehicles, including when people tried to evacuate from front-line settlements.

In late March, a Russian drone attacked a bus in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, injuring three people, Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.