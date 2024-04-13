Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Police: Russian forces attack civilian car in Chernihiv Oblast, killing man

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 13, 2024 3:33 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian border guards patrol on the closed checkpoint of Slavutych on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in Chernihiv Oblast on July 14, 2023. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian troops opened fire at a civilian car in the border area of Chernihiv Oblast, killing a man, Ukraine's National Police reported on April 13.

Chernihiv Oblast is located on Ukraine's northern border with Russia and was invaded and partially occupied during the beginning of Russia's full-scale war in February 2022.

Russian forces withdrew from Chernihiv Oblast in April 2022, but due to its proximity to the border, the region has been since attacked near-daily.

The car reportedly caught fire in Novhorod-Siverskyi district as a result of Russia's morning attack.  

The car's driver, a man born in 1990, was fatally injured as he was on his way to bring food to the residents of border villages, the police said.

During the full-scale war, Russian troops have repeatedly attacked civilian vehicles, including when people tried to evacuate from front-line settlements.

In late March, a Russian drone attacked a bus in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, injuring three people, Chernihiv Oblast Governor Viacheslav Chaus reported.

Ukraine’s ‘angels’ who look after, evacuate civilians left in front-line Donbas
TORSKE-ZAKINTE, DONETSK OBLAST – An armored minibus speeds through the rubble-lined streets of Torske, a front-line village in Donetsk Oblast precariously close to Russian positions. The bus, which belongs to the White Angels — a special unit of Ukraine’s National Police — is on its way to the vill…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:15 AM

Russia attacks 12 border communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked 12 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 12, causing over 100 explosions. Bilopillia suffered the heaviest assault, with mortar attacks causing 20 explosions throughout the day.
