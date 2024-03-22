Russian attacks on Chernihiv, Kherson oblasts kill 1, injure 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck Chernihiv and Kherson oblasts, killing one person and injuring at least three, local authorities reported on March 22.

Russian drone attacked a bus at around 1:40 p.m. local time in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv Oblast, the local governor Viacheslav Chaus said. At least three people were injured, according to Chaus.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian troops hit the village of Zmiivka in the Beryslav district, killing a 57-year-old man, the local governor, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported.

Apart from the strikes on Kherson and Chernihiv oblasts, Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack against Ukrainian cities early on March 22, targeting Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, and other regions, primarily aiming at the energy infrastructure.

Russian missiles struck Zaporizhzhia's Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant, Ukraine's largest hydroelectric station. Severe power outages have been reported across the country.

Chernihiv Oblast is located on Ukraine's northern border with Russia and was invaded and partially occupied during Russia's initial onslaught in February 2022. Russian forces withdrew from Chernihiv Oblast in April 2022, but due to its proximity to the border, the region is still being attacked regularly.

Kherson Oblast is currently partially occupied by Russia. Russian forces often shell Ukrainian cities and villages on the east bank of the Dnipro River from the occupied part of the region.