Odesa resident under investigation over pro-Russian propaganda on TikTok

Odesa police started criminal proceedings into the spreading of pro-Russian propaganda on Nov. 4 after a local resident said "Glory to Russia" during a live stream on TikTok.

The video shows two women, one of whom is the suspect.

The woman told law enforcement officers that she was drunk and wanted to "get likes."

Spreading pro-Russian propaganda is punishable by up to two years of correctional labor, detainment for up to six months, or up to three years in jail.

The police confiscated the women's phones and searched their residences.

They found a plastic bag with a green plant substance similar to cannabis during the search. Law enforcement officers are yet to decide whether to press charges for drug possession, which is illegal in Ukraine.