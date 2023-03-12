Police: Man killed by explosion found in Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

The body of a 34-year-old man killed by an unidentified explosive object has been found near a garage in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, but the cause of death is still being established, the regional police reported on March 12, as cited by Interfax Ukraine.

The man was found dead with numerous shrapnel wounds, according to the report.

The police have identified the man and found elements of a hand grenade at the scene, it added. The evidence was sent to experts for an examination.

The police opened a suicide investigation into the incident.