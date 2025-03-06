The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, United States, Starlink, Trump & Ukraine, Elon Musk
Edit post

Polish official warns of international crisis if US cuts Ukraine from Starlink

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn March 6, 2025 8:06 AM 2 min read
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski in Krakow, Poland, on Sept. 7, 2024. (Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Canceling Starlink access for Ukraine would lead to an international crisis between Poland and the U.S., Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said on March 5.

Poland helps Ukraine maintain its Starlink access and has provided half of all its terminals, totaling over 20,000 terminals since 2022. Starlink satellite internet access plays a crucial role in Ukraine's civilian and military communications infrastructure.

Canceling Poland's Starlink contracts that provide Ukraine with internet access would be "a big international relations crisis," Gawkowski said.

"I cannot imagine a situation in which a business relation between Poland and a U.S. company would be suddenly interrupted," Gawkowski said.

Gawkowski's comments follow media reports that the U.S. has threatened to cut Ukraine's Starlink access unless Kyiv agrees to a critical minerals deal with Washington. Starlink is owned by SpaceX, a company belonging to billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk has denied these reports.

If Musk were to cut off Ukraine's Starlink access, Gawkowski said, he would be effectively terminating a corporate contract with an EU nation.

Poland and the EU are currently trying to diversify satellite internet access provided to Ukraine, Gawkowski continued. The EU is considering the Paris-based satellite communications company "Eutelsat" to provide satellite internet access to Ukraine's army.

"Poland is maintaining it, Poland purchased Starlink and transferred it to Ukraine. Poland ensures security by paying the subscription fees. I cannot imagine any American corporation violating such agreements," Gawkowski said on Feb. 25.

Musk, a key ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, has drawn scrutiny at home and abroad over his ties to Russia and repeated inflammatory comments regarding Ukraine.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.