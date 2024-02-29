Skip to content
Poland to consider banning Russian food imports

by Kateryna Hodunova February 29, 2024 7:07 PM 1 min read
Donald Tusk, the leader of the Civic Coalition, speaking during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, on Nov. 21, 2023. (Andrzej Iwanczuk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Poland will consider banning food imports from Russia after it "analyzes" the results of Latvia's decision to do so, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 29, citing Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Latvia became the first EU member to ban imports of grain and other foodstuffs from Russia and Belarus. The ban will come into force in March.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics supported the ban, arguing that Russian grain imports support the Russian economy, and therefore its army.

Tusk said that Poland is open to imposing similar regulations, and that he will discuss the issue at a meeting with protesting farmers later on Feb. 29.

Polish farmers have been holding protests across Poland and at the border with Ukraine in opposition to Ukrainian agricultural imports and the EU's Green Deal.

According to Warsaw, the influx of cheaper Ukrainian products threatens the domestic production and livelihoods of Polish farmers, which Kyiv denies. Poland has already instituted a ban on several Ukrainian products, such as grain.

In a meeting with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina, Tusk told reporters that the problem of oversupply and "unequal" competition stems from imports of Russian and Belarusian goods, in addition to Ukrainian goods.

Warsaw eyes imposing embargo on additional Ukrainian goods
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Feb. 27 that Poland may expand the list of banned Ukrainian goods.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
1:59 PM

Putin threatens NATO, says nuclear weapons use possible.

There will be "tragic consequences" if NATO troops are sent to Ukraine, and the West's support for Kyiv "risks a conflict using nuclear weapons," Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed during a two-hour State of the Nation address on Feb. 29.
11:31 AM

Syrskyi: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

Ukrainian forces shot down another Su-34 attack plane, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Feb. 29, hours after Ukraine's Air Force reported that one Su-34 had been downed overnight.
8:14 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Su-34.

Ukrainian forces shot down another Su-34 attack plane, the Air Force reported on Feb. 29, adding another jet to the list of reported Russian aircraft losses in recent days.
3:54 AM

McConnell's exit signals shift in Republican support for Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's impending departure from his leadership role in November signals a significant shift in Republican support for Ukraine. McConnell has played a pivotal role in securing military assistance and funding for Kyiv, Politico reports.
10:57 PM

Parliament's website reportedly hit by cyberattack.

There are no further details on the reported cyberattack, including Verkhovna Rada’s assumptions about those involved in the hacking. At the time of publication, the link to the parliament's Telegram was already working properly.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.