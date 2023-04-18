Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Poland strengthens security measures along border with Russian exclave Kaliningrad

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2023 3:02 PM 2 min read
Polish soldiers installing concertina wire at Poland's border with Russian exclave Kaliningrad on November 14, 2022, in Goldap, Poland. The project came after Moscow's aviation authority started to launch flights from the Middle East and North Africa to Kaliningrad, according to Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak. (Photo: Paulius Peleckis/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland has started installing additional security surveillance systems along its border with the Russian province of Kaliningrad, RMF 24 reported on April 18.  

A system of cameras and motion centers will cover 199 kilometers of the border with Russia, adding to existing measures near the Vistula Spit, which has been protected by security "for several years," RMF 24 wrote.

"I am convinced that our eastern border will be perfectly prepared for all kinds of illegal activities related to crisis situations with our eastern neighbors. I am convinced that it will be the best-secured border of the European Union," Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kamiński said, as quoted by RMF 24.

According to Kamiński, the construction of the added security surveillance systems will be completed by fall 2023.

Poland has become one of Ukraine's strongest allies since Russia launched its all-out war on Feb. 24, 2022, and the country is a transit hub for weapons from other allies en route to Ukraine. The ongoing war in Ukraine has thus heightened security concerns in Poland.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski confirmed on March 16 that Warsaw had broken up a Russian espionage network, detaining nine people allegedly preparing sabotage acts and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine.

On March 27, a foreigner was detained in Poland on suspicion of conducting espionage for Russian intelligence.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.