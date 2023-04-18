Poland strengthens security measures along border with Russian exclave Kaliningrad

This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland has started installing additional security surveillance systems along its border with the Russian province of Kaliningrad, RMF 24 reported on April 18.

A system of cameras and motion centers will cover 199 kilometers of the border with Russia, adding to existing measures near the Vistula Spit, which has been protected by security "for several years," RMF 24 wrote.

"I am convinced that our eastern border will be perfectly prepared for all kinds of illegal activities related to crisis situations with our eastern neighbors. I am convinced that it will be the best-secured border of the European Union," Interior and Administration Minister Mariusz Kamiński said, as quoted by RMF 24.

According to Kamiński, the construction of the added security surveillance systems will be completed by fall 2023.

Poland has become one of Ukraine's strongest allies since Russia launched its all-out war on Feb. 24, 2022, and the country is a transit hub for weapons from other allies en route to Ukraine. The ongoing war in Ukraine has thus heightened security concerns in Poland.

Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski confirmed on March 16 that Warsaw had broken up a Russian espionage network, detaining nine people allegedly preparing sabotage acts and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine.

On March 27, a foreigner was detained in Poland on suspicion of conducting espionage for Russian intelligence.