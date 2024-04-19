Skip to content
News Feed, Poland, Russia, Leonid Volkov, Russian Intelligence, Belarus
Poland detains Belarusian, two Poles over attack on Navalny's aide

by Martin Fornusek April 19, 2024 5:53 PM 1 min read
Leonid Volkov attends a discussion at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair on Oct. 18, 2022, in Frankfurt, Germany. (Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
Polish authorities have detained a Belarusian suspected of organizing, on Moscow's behalf, an attack on Leonid Volkov, a close associate of late Russian oppositionist Alexei Navalny, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on April 19.

"A Belarusian working for Russia who ordered two Poles to assassinate Navalny's associate – detained," Tusk said on X. The two attackers are also in custody, he added.

The prime minister did not name Volkov explicitly, but he was most likely referring to an incident in Lithuania in March when unknown assailants attacked Volkov with hammers.

Volkov, one of the top members of Navalny's presidential campaign in 2018 and a former chair of his Anti-Corruption Foundation, was injured but survived the attack. The oppositionist blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the assault.

Tusk also reminded that the Polish authorities had detained a Polish citizen who allegedly planned to assassinate Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky for Russian intelligence services.

"There will be no leniency for collaborators with Russian intelligence services," Tusk said.

CNN: Anti-Kremlin hackers stole Russian prisoner database after Navalny’s death
A group of anti-Kremlin hackers stole a Russian prisoner database containing hundreds of thousands of names after the death of Alexei Navalny and are hoping it can be used to glean more information about how he died, CNN reported April 1.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Martin Fornusek
2:13 PM

UK allocates over $180 million to bolster Ukraine's energy sector.

The U.K. has allocated nearly 150 million pounds (over $180 million) to support Ukraine's energy sector after recent Russian attacks, the head of the U.K.'s delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Neil Holland, said on April 18.
