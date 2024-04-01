Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Alexei Navalny, Prisoners
Edit post

CNN: Anti-Kremlin hackers stole Russian prisoner database after Navalny’s death

by Chris York April 1, 2024 7:41 PM 1 min read
Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from the IK-3 penal colony above the Arctic circle on Jan. 11, 2024. (Vera Savina/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A group of anti-Kremlin hackers stole a Russian prisoner database containing hundreds of thousands of names after the death of Alexei Navalny and are hoping it can be used to glean more information about how he died, CNN reported April 1.

The group claims the document includes email addresses and phone numbers of those held at the same Arctic penal colony where the opposition leader died on Feb.16, as well as their relatives.

The hackers told CNN they are sharing the data “in the hope that somebody can contact them and help understand what happened to Navalny.

As well as stealing the database, the hackers also emblazoned the hacked website with “Long live Alexey Navalny!” and a picture of him and his wife at a political rally.

They also claim to have accessed the online shop where families can buy food for their imprisoned relatives, dropping the price of items to just one ruble.

Navalny, Putin's main political opponent, died on Feb. 16 in a penal colony in the Russian town of Kharp, Yamal Nenets Autonomous District.

The European Council has sanctioned 33 people and two entities over his death and the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said the “slow killing” of Navalny by the “Kremlin regime” was a “stark reminder of its utter disregard for human life.”

Leaders around the world pointed at Putin as to blame for Navalny's death.It remains unclear whether the harsh prison conditions caused his death or if he was intentionally murdered.

Author: Chris York
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.