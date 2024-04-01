CNN: Anti-Kremlin hackers stole Russian prisoner database after Navalny’s death

This audio is created with AI assistance

A group of anti-Kremlin hackers stole a Russian prisoner database containing hundreds of thousands of names after the death of Alexei Navalny and are hoping it can be used to glean more information about how he died, CNN reported April 1.

The group claims the document includes email addresses and phone numbers of those held at the same Arctic penal colony where the opposition leader died on Feb.16, as well as their relatives.

The hackers told CNN they are sharing the data “in the hope that somebody can contact them and help understand what happened to Navalny.”

As well as stealing the database, the hackers also emblazoned the hacked website with “Long live Alexey Navalny!” and a picture of him and his wife at a political rally.

They also claim to have accessed the online shop where families can buy food for their imprisoned relatives, dropping the price of items to just one ruble.

Navalny, Putin's main political opponent, died on Feb. 16 in a penal colony in the Russian town of Kharp, Yamal Nenets Autonomous District.

The European Council has sanctioned 33 people and two entities over his death and the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said the “slow killing” of Navalny by the “Kremlin regime” was a “stark reminder of its utter disregard for human life.”

Leaders around the world pointed at Putin as to blame for Navalny's death.It remains unclear whether the harsh prison conditions caused his death or if he was intentionally murdered.