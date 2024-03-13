Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition, Lithuania, Baltic countries
Edit post

Navalny's ex-chief of staff Volkov vows to continue his work after hammer attack, blames Putin

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 13, 2024 1:41 PM 2 min read
Leonid Volkov attends a discussion at the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair on Oct. 18, 2022, in Frankfurt, Germany. (Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Leonid Volkov, the former chief of staff to the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, said on March 13 that he would continue his work and blamed his attack the previous day on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Volkov, who was Navalny's chief of staff during his presidential campaign in 2018 and chaired his Anti-Corruption Foundation, was attacked with a hammer and tear gas by an unknown assailant at his home in Lithuania on March 12.

Photos of Leonid Volkov after he was attacked with a hammer and tear gas outside of Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 12, 2024. (Team Navalny/Telegram)
Photos of Leonid Volkov after he was attacked with a hammer and tear gas outside of Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 12, 2024. (Team Navalny/Telegram)

In a video posted on his Telegram channel after being released from the hospital, Volkov said "I will keep working and I won't give up."

Volkov said that he had been hit 15 times with a hammer, and his arm had been broken in what he called a  "characteristic gangster greeting from Putin."

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that the "news about Leonid's assault (is) shocking."

"Relevant authorities are at work. Perpetrators will have to answer for their crime," he added.

Volkov relocated from Russia to Lithuania in 2020 after Russian authorities began an investigation of the Anti-Corruption Foundation. He was later added to a wanted persons list in Russia.

Navalny, Putin's main political opponent, died on Feb. 16 in a penal colony in the Russian town of Kharp, Yamal Nenets Autonomous District.

Alexei Navalny’s life and death as main opponent to Putin regime
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s death on Feb. 16 did not come as a surprise for those familiar with Russian politics. Navalny was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s main opponent, and the Kremlin had used all the tools at its disposal to shut him up. He was sentenced in several fabricate…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:07 AM

Armenia threatens to leave Russian-led CSTO.

Armenia will leave the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) if the military alliance fails to address Armenia's collective security concerns, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on March 12.
6:02 AM

UNICEF grant to provide $18 million in education funding.

Ukraine will receive $18 million from Education Cannot Wait, a UNICEF-backed fund, to provide educational support to children affected by the war, Ukraine's Education Minister Oksen Lisovyi announced in a signing ceremony at the United Nations in New York on March 12.
1:48 AM

Russia strikes Sumy Oblast, injuring 5 children, 1 adult.

Russian forces fired at Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 82 times on March 12, striking 14 communities. Five children were wounded in the Velyka Pysarivka community, and one man received injuries following Russia's shelling of Myropillia village, the local military administration reported.
