The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, War, Poland, Czechia, Europe, European Union
Edit post

Poland, Czechia reportedly push to restrict Russian diplomats' movement in Schengen

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 15, 2025 2:56 PM 2 min read
Russian flag is seen on the Russian Consulate General in Krakow, Poland on February 18, 2024. (Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Poland and Czechia are spearheading efforts to restrict the free movement of Russian diplomats within the Schengen Area, citing concerns over espionage and sabotage, Polish media Rzeczpospolita reported on April 15, citing undisclosed officials.

The initiative originated in Prague in November 2023, when Czech authorities called for a ban on the movement of Russian diplomats they allege are agents of the Russian military intelligence (GRU) and other intelligence services.

By June 2024, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, and Romania had joined the Czech appeal, submitting a joint letter to then-EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg publicly supported the effort.

The proposal calls for limiting Russian diplomats to their consular districts, a restriction already implemented in Poland. Currently, 21 Russian diplomats remain in the country — a third of the pre-2022 number — confined to Warsaw, Gdansk, and Krakow.

"Any idea that makes it harder for the Russians to conduct intelligence activities in Poland and the European Union is justified," said Colonel Jacek Maka, former head of Poland’s ABW counterintelligence service, in comments for Rzeczpospolita.

"This is not about diplomacy. These are de facto spies."

The Schengen Area, comprising 27 European nations, allows for passport-free travel across borders. If adopted, the proposed restrictions would mark a rare rollback of that freedom, reflecting growing security concerns across the bloc.

Tensions have risen sharply amid suspected Russian sabotage on EU territory. Lithuanian authorities believe Russian intelligence orchestrated arson attacks on an IKEA warehouse in Vilnius and a shopping center in Warsaw in 2024.

Polish and Lithuanian investigators said Ukrainian nationals, allegedly recruited by Russian operatives, carried out the attacks. One suspect is a minor.

Western officials have warned of coordinated Russian efforts to destabilize European countries that support Ukraine. Intelligence services across NATO have reported an uptick in Russian sabotage and infiltration operations since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

Witkoff says ‘5 territories’ key to proposed Russia-Ukraine deal after meeting Putin
Some U.S. officials have raised alarms over the direction of the Trump administration’s diplomacy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg are urging President Donald Trump to resist territorial concessions to Moscow.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.