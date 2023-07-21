Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine streamlines drone munition production

by Rachel Amran July 22, 2023 2:54 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Cabinet Ministers of Ukraine approved a resolution on July 21 to simplify bureaucratic procedures for faster production of ammunition for drones.

"Drones and ammunition for them are critically important at the frontline," Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister for Strategic Industries stated. "We can and must produce them in Ukraine, creating the most favorable conditions for our entrepreneurs. This is the only way to meet the needs of the army and help them win the victory."

Ukraine's Cabinet hopes that the project will allow domestic manufacturers to expand their capabilities and more quickly meet the needs of the state's security and defense forces.

The project establishes procedures for the production and assessment of the ammunition, including personnel requirements and storage methods.

Author: Rachel Amran
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.