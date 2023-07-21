Ukraine streamlines drone munition production

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Cabinet Ministers of Ukraine approved a resolution on July 21 to simplify bureaucratic procedures for faster production of ammunition for drones.

"Drones and ammunition for them are critically important at the frontline," Oleksandr Kamyshyn, Minister for Strategic Industries stated. "We can and must produce them in Ukraine, creating the most favorable conditions for our entrepreneurs. This is the only way to meet the needs of the army and help them win the victory."

Ukraine's Cabinet hopes that the project will allow domestic manufacturers to expand their capabilities and more quickly meet the needs of the state's security and defense forces.

The project establishes procedures for the production and assessment of the ammunition, including personnel requirements and storage methods.