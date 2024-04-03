Skip to content
Latvian government approves $10 million for Ukraine's reconstruction, defense fund

by Martin Fornusek April 3, 2024 1:48 PM 1 min read
People protest against Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in Riga, Latvia, on May 20, 2022. (Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Latvian government approved on April 2 around 5.3 million euros (roughly $5.7 million) in support of Ukraine's reconstruction in 2024, as well as 4.3 million euros ($4.6 million) in defense assistance via the European Peace Facility.

Latvia's reconstruction assistance will focus on Chernihiv Oblast, namely in terms of "reconstruction of social infrastructure facilities; providing psychological support to women; the digitalization sectors and the transfer of expertise to Ukrainian specialists on EU matters, spatial planning," and more, the Latvian Foreign Ministry said.

Riga has been involved in the reconstruction of Chernihiv Oblast, a region on Ukraine's northern border with Belarus and Russia, since 2022.

Latvia's contribution to Ukraine's defense needs will go to the European Peace Facility, the EU's tool to provide security and defense assistance to non-EU members.

Following prolonged discussions, the European bloc agreed in March to create a 5-billion-euro ($5.4 billion) Ukraine defense fund within the framework of the European Peace Facility.

A staunch supporter of Ukraine against Russian aggression, Latvia has committed over 1% of its gross domestic product to military assistance for Kyiv, one of the highest shares of all the allies.

Author: Martin Fornusek
