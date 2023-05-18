PM: Moldova no longer reliant on Russian gas

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moldova has severed its dependence on Russian gas, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean reported at a security forum in Bucharest on May 18.

"If at the start of the (full-scale) war 100% of energy consumed in Moldova originated in Russia, today Moldova can exist with absolutely no natural gas or electricity from Russia," Recean said, as quoted by Reuters.

According to Recean, Moldova has integrated into Europe's energy network "both technically and commercially."

Moldova, which neighbors both Ukraine and Russia, has faced increased security threats since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russian propagandists claimed that Ukraine, Moldova, or NATO are preparing an attack on Transnistria, adding on Feb. 24 that "an attack on Transnistria would be "an attack on the Russian Federation."

Transnistria is a breakaway region internationally recognized as part of Moldova, kept afloat with the help of the illegal presence of Russian troops.

Leonid Manakov, who represents Transnistria in Moscow, requested more Russian "peacekeepers" due to the "deteriorating security situation" in an interview with Russian state media Sputnik on May 8.

On Feb. 21, Recean confirmed in an interview with Moldova's TV8 that authorities were aware of "several" Russian destabilization scenarios, including Russia's plan to take control of the Chisinau airport.

Radio Moldova wrote on May 18 that Recean acknowledged at the security forum Russia's crimes of aggression were not only limited to Ukraine. The war had led Moldova to reconsider its status as a neutral country.

"We have strengthened the capacities of Moldova's institutions to face these challenges, and from now on we must also focus on the security agenda," Recean said.

"The Republic of Moldova has made a huge leap in terms of understanding the status of neutrality, what it is and what it is not. We understand that the status of neutrality cannot protect you where it is not respected," he added.