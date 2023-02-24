Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian Foreign Ministry: Attack on Transnistria would be an 'attack' on Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2023 9:22 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Foreign Ministry threatened on Feb. 24 that an attack on Transnistria would be "an attack on the Russian Federation."

Transnistria, a breakaway region that is internationally recognized as part of Moldova, has been occupied by Russia since 1992.

Russian propagandists have claimed that Ukraine, Moldova or NATO are preparing an attack on Transnistria. There is speculation that this is a facade for a Russian plan to invade or destabilize Moldova.

"No one should have any doubts that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will respond adequately if it does happen, and will provide protection for our compatriots," the ministry threatened.

On Feb. 23, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Ukraine was planning a provocation against Transnistria. The Russian Defense Ministry alleged that the provocation would involve units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disguised as Russian soldiers, specifically the Azov battalion.

However, Moldovan authorities quickly denied this claim.

"We are urging people to stay calm and obtain information from official and verified sources within the Republic of Moldova," the statement said.

Russian-controlled Transnistria region hosts 1,500 Russian troops and a large Soviet-era arms depot.

On Feb. 21, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Rechan confirmed in an interview to Moldova's TV8 that authorities were aware of "several" Russian destabilization scenarios, including Russia's plan to take control of the Chisinau airport in the Moldovan capital.

"We have strengthened our capabilities and are prepared for various scenarios aimed at the security of the Republic of Moldova," Rechan said, adding that "Moldova opts for a peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict and we must align our goals in terms of security, peace and stability in the region."

On Feb. 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian intelligence had intercepted a Russian plan to destabilize the political situation and seize power in Moldova.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv says Russia likely pushed back its deadline of capturing Donbas by months
The Kyiv Independent



Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.