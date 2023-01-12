Pentagon: No sign yet of offensive against Ukraine from Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. doesn't see signs of an imminent threat of an offensive against Ukraine from Belarus, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said during a briefing on Jan. 12.

"We continue to closely monitor what we know to be excessive engagements with Belarusian forces by Russian forces, but there are currently no signs of any type of offensive action that appears imminent," he said.

Last week, Belarus' Defense Ministry announced a joint Russian-Belarussian tactical flight exercise from Jan. 16 to Feb. 1.

At least 12 Mi-8 support helicopters and Mi-24 and Ka-52 attack helicopters landed at Machulishchy airbase near Minsk.

On Jan. 11, the U.K. Defense Ministry said the new deployment of Russian aircraft to Belarus is likely a genuine exercise rather than preparation for any additional offensive operations against Ukraine.

On the same day, Belarusian monitoring group Belarusian Hajun reported that Russia sent yet another military convoy to Belarus, consisting of a total of 40 train wagons carrying military personnel and equipment. According to the watchdog, 750 Russian soldiers may have arrived with this convoy in Belarus.