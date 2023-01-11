UK Defense Ministry: Russian troops in Belarus unlikely to constitute credible offensive force.

The new deployment of Russian aircraft to Belarus is likely a genuine exercise rather than preparation for any additional offensive operations against Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 11.

Last week, Belarus’ Defense Ministry announced a joint Russian-Belarussian tactical flight exercise from Jan. 16 to Feb. 1.

At least 12 Mi-8 support helicopters and Mi-24 and Ka-52 attack helicopters landed at Machulishchy Air Base near Minsk.

“Although Russia maintains a large number of forces in Belarus, they are mostly involved in training. They are unlikely to constitute a credible offensive force,” the U.K. Defense Ministry said.

Even before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belarus had allowed Russian forces to perform military drills on its territory.

Since Feb. 24, Russian troops have used Belarus as a launching pad for its offensives and missile attacks.