Media: Pentagon, Musk's SpaceX close deal to provide Starlink to Ukraine

Elon Musk's SpaceX has won a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to provide Ukraine with Starlink satellite services, the Pentagon confirmed to the media on June 1.

"We continue to work with a range of global partners to ensure Ukraine has the satellite and communication capabilities they need. Satellite communications constitute a vital layer in Ukraine’s overall communications network and the department contracts with Starlink for services of this type," the Pentagon said.

The statement did not reveal the price, scope, or timeline of delivery, citing operational security.

SpaceX began providing the Starlink satellite internet system to Ukraine shortly after the Russian full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The system has kept many Ukrainians online despite power outages and Russia’s attacks on the country's internet infrastructure.

In October 2022, Musk said he can no longer keep Starlink in Ukraine operational due to high upkeep costs and requested funding from the Pentagon.

While almost all Ukrainian units in the field now operate Starlinks, which are crucial for communications and drone live streams of the front line, most of them are paid for by soldiers or volunteers out of pocket.

The billionaire later changed his statement and said Starlink will stay online regardless of the Pentagon’s support.