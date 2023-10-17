Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Bloomberg: Biden plans to ask Congress for $100 billion in Israel, Ukraine aid

by Rachel Amran October 18, 2023 1:17 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden is reportedly considering a supplemental request valued at about $100 billion that would include defense aid for Ukraine and Israel, Bloomberg reported on Oct. 17 citing anonymous sources.

The aid would also include border security funding and aid to countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan.

President Biden pledged support to Israel following deadly attacks by Hamas earlier this month.

Although aid to Israel typically passes with bipartisan support in Congress, Republican lawmakers have voted against signficant aid to Ukraine in recent months.

Details of the requested aid package are still being worked out according to the Bloomberg source. Additionally, the negotiated amount would cover the entire fiscal year. The White House's previous request, which demanded $24 billion in aid for Ukraine, covered only a three-month period.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated earlier today that the package would include military, diplomatic, intelligence and humanitarian assistance to Israel and that he expected the White House to issue the request "by the end of this week."

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelensky recently confirmed that 13 Ukrainian citizens were killed as a result of the Hamas attacks.

Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
