White House: 96% of Ukraine aid already spent

The U.S. has already spent 96% of the funds allocated for Ukraine since the beginning of the war, White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters on Nov. 8.

"If we count the total amount of funds that have been provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the war, which is more than $60 billion, not only security assistance, but also economic, financial assistance and humanitarian assistance, we used approximately 96% of what was left,” Kirby said.

Kirby stressed that despite headwinds, the Biden administration remained confident in Ukraine’s ability to reach its goals.

"The Ukrainians will be the first to tell you that they are not advancing and have not advanced in this counteroffensive as much as they would like," Kirby said.

"They are capable, they are strong, they are brave. They have good command and control.”

Funding to Ukraine has become a political controversy in the U.S. in recent weeks, with the Biden administration strongly backing continued support while partisan battles over aid rock the legislature.